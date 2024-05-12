ADVERTISEMENT
Two sustain machete wounds at voter registration center in Ahafo Ano South East

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reportedly, a clash between two factions erupted at a voter registration center in Adu Gyama, situated within the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti region, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

The altercation ensued when a group attempted to prevent two students from registering at the center. Allegedly, these students were brought for registration by an agent of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, other political party agents and residents present at the center disputed their eligibility, contending that they were not residents of the area.

Following an initial protest that was temporarily settled, armed individuals later stormed the center brandishing clubs, machetes, and other weapons, demanding the Electoral Commission (EC) officials to proceed with the registration of the students.

Despite resistance from political party agents and residents, a scuffle ensued, resulting in two individuals sustaining injuries to their necks and arms. The injured have been admitted to the St. Mankraso Hospital in the constituency for treatment.

As a consequence of the disturbance, the registration process at the center was abruptly halted, and the Electoral Commission is working to resolve the situation.

