Two sustain machete wounds at voter registration center in Ahafo Ano South East

However, other political party agents and residents present at the center disputed their eligibility, contending that they were not residents of the area.

Following an initial protest that was temporarily settled, armed individuals later stormed the center brandishing clubs, machetes, and other weapons, demanding the Electoral Commission (EC) officials to proceed with the registration of the students.

Despite resistance from political party agents and residents, a scuffle ensued, resulting in two individuals sustaining injuries to their necks and arms. The injured have been admitted to the St. Mankraso Hospital in the constituency for treatment.

