RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Unemployment and unfairness the cause of high crime rate in Ghana – Dr. Norman

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Crime rates in Ghana seem to have risen in recent months following a spate of high-profile robberies across the country.

Unemployment and unfairness the cause of high crime rates in Ghana – Dr. Norman
Unemployment and unfairness the cause of high crime rates in Ghana – Dr. Norman Pulse Ghana

The CEO of the Institute of Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr, Ishmael Norman believes unemployment is the cause of the rise in crimes.

Recommended articles

According to him, the general unfairness meted out to several Ghanaians has also resulted in the menace.

He explained that the youth want jobs to be able to feed themselves and their families, and the lack of it causes them to use other means.

Dr. Ishmael Norman
Dr. Ishmael Norman Pulse Ghana

“The situation of unemployment in the country, general unfairness and inequities in the country,” Dr. Norman said on TV3’s Key Points.

“I don’t think unresolved crimes have anything to do with why we are having an upsurge in crime, the youth want to be happy, you to have jobs.

“The youth want to have a lifestyle that other people who are well situated are having. They don’t see that and so they are revolting.”

This follows the recent murder of two police officers, one of whom was guarding a bullion van transporting cash.

Another bullion van narrowly escaped an attack by robbers at Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region last Thursday.

The suspected armed robbers, numbering about six, allegedly emerged from the bush and shot the window at the passenger side of the vehicle where the police security guard was sitting. The armed men, however, took to their heels after the failed attempt.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh