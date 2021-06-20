Unemployment and unfairness the cause of high crime rate in Ghana – Dr. Norman

According to him, the general unfairness meted out to several Ghanaians has also resulted in the menace.

He explained that the youth want jobs to be able to feed themselves and their families, and the lack of it causes them to use other means.

Pulse Ghana

“The situation of unemployment in the country, general unfairness and inequities in the country,” Dr. Norman said on TV3’s Key Points.

“I don’t think unresolved crimes have anything to do with why we are having an upsurge in crime, the youth want to be happy, you to have jobs.

“The youth want to have a lifestyle that other people who are well situated are having. They don’t see that and so they are revolting.”

This follows the recent murder of two police officers, one of whom was guarding a bullion van transporting cash.

Another bullion van narrowly escaped an attack by robbers at Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region last Thursday.