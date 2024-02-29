United States supports Ghana with $150 million yearly - US official reveals

In an address at the University of Ghana, on Tuesday, Littlejohn highlighted the United States' robust engagement with Africa.

"The United States has a strong record working with African partners, including Ghana, and since the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, the United States remains all in on Africa. I will mention several examples: Just this past September, we launched the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation together with 31 coastal Atlantic countries - now close to 40 – that are connected by the Atlantic Ocean and are committed to working together. I’ll tell you a bit more about this in a moment," stated Littlejohn.

Pulse Ghana

Littlejohn spoke of the extensive history of partnership between the United States and Ghana through USAID, revealing an annual bilateral development support of about $150 million. This financial aid is strategically directed toward projects encompassing clean water, agricultural development, public health, and basic education.*

"Through the Millenium Challenge Corporation, we have - so far - invested $10 billion on the continent, including two compacts with Ghana. Both of these compacts focused on important Ghanaian sectors: agriculture and energy. Well-run and sustainable energy and agricultural sectors will be critical to adapting to climate change. '

Littlejohn acknowledged the persistent work needed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in STEM fields - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

She stressed that intelligence and hard work should be the only determinants for career paths, advocating for equal opportunities.*

"We still have work to do to make sure that women and girls have the same opportunities as their brothers to enter and advance in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics."