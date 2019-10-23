Over the weekend, Mrs. Ekuful in addressing some youth members of the NPP in Ablekuma West was quoted as saying that critics of the government are borne out of witchcraft.

“If someone complains that since the NPP came he/she has not benefitted anything ask the person if he or she did not hear it raining when he got out and saw it is wet didn’t he see? Is this not witchcraft? When someone is complaining shut the person down”, she is quoted to have said.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

However, in a statement, the Minister said she didn't make such a reference but she only charged the NPP youth to trumpet President Akufo-Addo's achievements.

READ HER STATEMENT BELOW

The attention of the Office of the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been drawn to the false and misleading headline and story, originally published by Mynewsgh, on 21st October, 2019 and which has subsequently been published by other media houses, suggesting that the Member of Parliament has called Ghanaians witches for complaining about the NPP government.

The Member of Parliament never called anyone a witch for complaining. She merely touted the NPP Government’s achievements as remarkable and tangible and asserted that only blind propagandists would feign ignorance of these visible achievements which were obvious and had touched every home in this country. The Member of Parliament urged the youth to boldly respond to propagandists with the truth and to itemise the strides made by the NPP government in the past two and half years, just as the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently did during the NABCO anniversary celebrations. She never instructed the youth to shut complainants down as the news article purportedly suggested. We take serious exception to this false story which has received wide circulation, readership, and subsequent publication from other media houses and demand a retraction and apology. The Office also urges the public to disregard these false media reports and treat them with the contempt they deserve. Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful respects the right of all Ghanaians to have their own opinions about any issue though she may not agree with it. She will continuously proclaim the envious achievements of the NPP Government to all and not relent in defusing the false reportage and vile propaganda put out by others.

Truth is the only antidote for lies and propaganda.