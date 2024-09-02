Visually impaired PhD applicant slaps KNUST with Ghc1M lawsuit over discrimination

In a writ filed at a high court in Kumasi, Isaac explains that he had to seek legal intervention after his lawyers' repeated requests for an explanation from the university went unanswered.

The writ states, "Plaintiff states that his lawyer wrote several letters to the Defendants demanding grounds for the revocation of his admission letter, but Defendants have willfully failed to respond to the same. Plaintiff believes that the revocation of his offer of admission is unjust and unless this honourable court intervenes, he will be denied admission and suffer unjust treatment from the Defendants. Plaintiff states that the list of admitted students as published on the website of the 4th Defendant includes his name and, in fact, Plaintiff's name is first on the list."

Isaac, who lost a scholarship due to this situation, is seeking compensation of one million Ghana Cedis for the distress and the lost opportunity to pursue his academic goals. Represented by ROSEFORD ADVOCATES, his lawyer Carruthers Tetteh is citing breaches of the Persons with Disability Act 2006, and Act 715, among others.

Isaac, an educationist and professional teacher at Nkwanta Kese Methodist Junior High School, questions the university's commitment to the Salamanca Statement on inclusive education and Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education. He applied for a PhD in Public Health for the 2023-2024 academic year and received official admission letters from the Registrar and the Dean of the School of Public Health, along with instructions for medicals, fee payment, an interview invitation, and orientation.

Despite receiving signed admission letters and seeing his name on the university's published list of admitted PhD students, Isaac was later informed by the Secretary of the 3rd Defendant that his admission was an error and invalid.

The writ highlights, "Isaac received a letter from the 3rd Defendant on November 13, 2023, instructing him not to attend the interview with no valid reason given."

It continues, "Plaintiff states that he later received a surprisingly unexpected call from the Secretary of the 3rd Defendant informing him that his admission was an error and therefore invalid."

The writ argues that revoking Isaac's admission without justification suggests discrimination based on his disability.

It further asserts, "a Ghanaian citizen with visual impairment seeking to pursue a PhD with the Defendants should not be met by these unfortunate events but rather, should be provided with an enabling environment and support to encourage other persons with disabilities to defy all odds to achieve their dreams."

Demands by plaintiff

The class action jointly robes in KNUST as an institution, the Registrar, the Dean of the School of Public Health, and the Dean of Graduate School, whose actions the plaintiff says contributed to the alleged unwarranted refusal of admission. The plaintiff is demanding:

a. A declaration that Defendants have been negligent in handling Plaintiff's application.

b. A declaration that Defendants have failed to exercise due diligence in handling Plaintiff's application.

c. An order for compensation of one million Ghana cedis to be paid to the Plaintiff for negligence with legal costs.