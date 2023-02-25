The examination body disclosed that the entry figure is composed of 20,164 males and 23,578 females. 76 of the candidates also had visual impairment and 2 had a hearing impairment.
ADVERTISEMENT
WAEC: 2022 private WASSCE results released
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 43,742 candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
About 901 candidates alleged to engage in examination malpractices have their results withheld.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Meanwhile, caution has been served to the public to be wary of fraudulent persons who may lure people to pay money with the promise of upgrading their results.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh