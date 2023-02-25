ADVERTISEMENT
WAEC: 2022 private WASSCE results released

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 43,742 candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates in 2022.

The examination body disclosed that the entry figure is composed of 20,164 males and 23,578 females. 76 of the candidates also had visual impairment and 2 had a hearing impairment.

About 901 candidates alleged to engage in examination malpractices have their results withheld.

Meanwhile, caution has been served to the public to be wary of fraudulent persons who may lure people to pay money with the promise of upgrading their results.

