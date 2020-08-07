The incident, which happened on Thursday, August 6, 2020, resulted in angry students smashing phones of the officials and injuring at least one of them.

They were angry about strict supervision and social-distancing protocols in the exam hall.

SHS teacher beaten

The officers deployed to the area to supervise the ongoing WASSCE, have subsequently fled the school for safety.

A journalist with the state-owned Daily Graphic was also beaten by the students during the melee.

His phone and bag were taken away by the students who chased him on a motorbike and pummeled him even as he jumped onto a moving commercial bus to save his life.

Personnel from the BNI and police service have since moved to the school to restore order.