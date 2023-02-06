Nana Addo wasted 7 years for no production on TEN and Sankofa oil fields — Mahama

In a Twitter post on February 6, 2023, Mahama described the development as 'wasted years' despite his [NDC] administration handing over two new oil fields [TEN and Sankofa].

He said "Wasted years! We bequeathed to the Akufo-Addo gov’t two new oil fields, TEN and Sankofa. Greed and ineptitude as against national interest mean a sad reality of no additional production activity in our upstream oil sector in the last 7 years."

TEN oil field

In 2016, Mahama inaugurated the Tweneboa- Enyera Ntomme, also known as (TEN) oil fields.

The joint venture project, led by Tullow Ghana will produce about 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime, approximately 20 years.

The field will produce 80,000 barrels of oil per day when it reaches full production.

It will also produce an average of 30 million standard cubic feet of gas per day over the next five years and is expected to reach 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day by 2032.

Sankofa gas project

Mahama signed the agreement with ENI and Vitol Energy at a ceremony at the Peduase lodge.

This was, at the time, probably the biggest single largest foreign direct investment in West Africa.

The project was situated in the Western region.

The oil production from the offshore cape three points was estimated at eighty thousand barrels per day.

As part of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, the development of the natural gas fields comprises phase two of the wider project. Phase one encompasses the development of the Sankofa East oil field, while the second phase aims at developing non-associated gas in the two fields.

The project is being developed by a joint venture of Eni Ghana (44.44%), which is also the operator of Vitol Ghana (35.56%) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20%).