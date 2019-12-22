A statement by Lloyd Evans, president of the schools’ Old Student Association, questioned whether Samini received approval to meet the students after he sent a letter to the school’s authorities.

Lloyd Evans shaded Samini, stating that ''we are not living in a jungle'' for the musician to just walk to the school and interact with students. He also questioned the subject of the musician’s meeting with the students.

The musician last Wednesday claimed he was turned away from speaking to students of Ebenezer SHS in Accra due to his dreadlocks.

The “My own” hit maker wanted to address students of the Ebenezer Senior High School in Dansoman, but the school’s headmaster denied him access.

Samini explained that he was prevented from speaking to the students because he was wearing dreadlocks.

The headmaster of Ebenezer Senior High School decided that because of my dreadlocks, I was not fit to speak to the students of the school which is in Dansoman where I live, which is 5 minutes from my parents’ home,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“At Saint Margaret Mary, I went there with my dreadlocks and I met the Reverend Father who is the assistant headmaster and then I went and met the headmistress herself. Then I went to the vocational school with my dreadlocks.”

Samini is currently on a high school tour in Accra, as he prepares to hold his annual “Saminifest” concert.