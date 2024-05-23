ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We didn't pay ghost employees — Tamale Teaching Hospital denies OSP's claims

Kojo Emmanuel

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has refuted allegations of disbursing salaries to "ghost" employees.

Tamale Teaching hospital
Tamale Teaching hospital

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) recently released findings on the government of Ghana's Payroll Administration, specifically examining employees on the government payroll in the Northern Region.

Recommended articles

The investigation revealed an alarming number of unauthorized and inactive validators within the payroll system for educational institutions under the Ghana Education Service and the Tamale Teaching Hospital. Most management units were found to be validating employees using unauthorized and inactive validators' credentials.

In response to the OSP report, Aliu Zuberu, the Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, stated that the hospital was unaware of these findings but assured that measures would be implemented to ensure transparency.

He said the hospital disagreed with whatever information that is put out there. Although we haven’t had any formal communication from the OSP, we only saw a document being circulated online.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced a new policy aimed at streamlining the government's payroll.

The policy mandates that all government workers link their Ghana Card details to the payroll system to eliminate ghost names.

Dr. Bawumia discussed this initiative at the launch of the National Mechanised Payroll Database of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department in Accra, stating that the government's payroll would soon be purged of ghost names.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecila-Dapaah-and-husband

We saved our stolen monies in 20 years – Cecilia Dappah’s husband tells court

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament greenlights $150m loan for GARID project

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Duncan-Williams moved to tears by emotional tribute from Eastwood Anaba’s wife

Late journalist, Ahmed Suale

Akufo-Addo reiterates pledge to bring Ahmed Suale's killers to justice