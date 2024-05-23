We didn't pay ghost employees — Tamale Teaching Hospital denies OSP's claims

The investigation revealed an alarming number of unauthorized and inactive validators within the payroll system for educational institutions under the Ghana Education Service and the Tamale Teaching Hospital. Most management units were found to be validating employees using unauthorized and inactive validators' credentials.

In response to the OSP report, Aliu Zuberu, the Public Relations Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, stated that the hospital was unaware of these findings but assured that measures would be implemented to ensure transparency.

He said the hospital disagreed with whatever information that is put out there. Although we haven’t had any formal communication from the OSP, we only saw a document being circulated online.

In January, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced a new policy aimed at streamlining the government's payroll.

The policy mandates that all government workers link their Ghana Card details to the payroll system to eliminate ghost names.