'We don’t take media protection for granted' – IGP Dampare assures journalists

“We don’t take the protection of journalists and media freedom for granted,” Dr Dampare stated emphatically. He highlighted that any police officer found guilty of violating the rights of journalists would face stringent consequences, serving as a deterrent to others within the service. “We have strengthened our internal disciplinary procedure such that if a police officer falls foul of the expectation, you will be punished to serve as a deterrent to others,” he added.

As a member of the media fraternity himself, Dr Dampare acknowledged the critical role journalists play in society. He emphasised the symbiotic relationship between the police and the media, noting that both institutions are united in their mission to serve the public. “We are all in the service of the people, and nobody is taking anybody’s place. So we are not in competition, but we have a common goal, and that common goal is to serve the people,” he remarked.

Dr Dampare also addressed the inevitability of human error within both the police and the media, urging that when mistakes occur, it is important to acknowledge them and offer apologies where necessary. His comments come at a time when the safety and rights of journalists are increasingly becoming a focal point in national discourse, and his reassurances are likely to be well received by media professionals across the country.