'We don’t take media protection for granted' – IGP Dampare assures journalists

Speaking at a media safety dialogue organised by Joy FM in Accra, Dr Dampare emphasised that the Police Service takes its duty towards the media seriously and has implemented strict internal disciplinary measures to prevent any form of abuse against media practitioners.
The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's commitment to safeguarding media freedom and ensuring the protection of journalists across the country.
“We don’t take the protection of journalists and media freedom for granted,” Dr Dampare stated emphatically. He highlighted that any police officer found guilty of violating the rights of journalists would face stringent consequences, serving as a deterrent to others within the service. “We have strengthened our internal disciplinary procedure such that if a police officer falls foul of the expectation, you will be punished to serve as a deterrent to others,” he added.
As a member of the media fraternity himself, Dr Dampare acknowledged the critical role journalists play in society. He emphasised the symbiotic relationship between the police and the media, noting that both institutions are united in their mission to serve the public. “We are all in the service of the people, and nobody is taking anybody’s place. So we are not in competition, but we have a common goal, and that common goal is to serve the people,” he remarked.
Dr Dampare also addressed the inevitability of human error within both the police and the media, urging that when mistakes occur, it is important to acknowledge them and offer apologies where necessary. His comments come at a time when the safety and rights of journalists are increasingly becoming a focal point in national discourse, and his reassurances are likely to be well received by media professionals across the country.
The event provided a platform for an open dialogue on the challenges facing media practitioners in Ghana and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the police and the press in upholding the tenets of democracy.