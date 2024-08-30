ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

'We don’t take media protection for granted' – IGP Dampare assures journalists

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's commitment to safeguarding media freedom and ensuring the protection of journalists across the country.

Dr-George-Akuffo-Dampare
Dr-George-Akuffo-Dampare

Speaking at a media safety dialogue organised by Joy FM in Accra, Dr Dampare emphasised that the Police Service takes its duty towards the media seriously and has implemented strict internal disciplinary measures to prevent any form of abuse against media practitioners.

Recommended articles

“We don’t take the protection of journalists and media freedom for granted,” Dr Dampare stated emphatically. He highlighted that any police officer found guilty of violating the rights of journalists would face stringent consequences, serving as a deterrent to others within the service. “We have strengthened our internal disciplinary procedure such that if a police officer falls foul of the expectation, you will be punished to serve as a deterrent to others,” he added.

As a member of the media fraternity himself, Dr Dampare acknowledged the critical role journalists play in society. He emphasised the symbiotic relationship between the police and the media, noting that both institutions are united in their mission to serve the public. “We are all in the service of the people, and nobody is taking anybody’s place. So we are not in competition, but we have a common goal, and that common goal is to serve the people,” he remarked.

Ghana drops four places in 2019 World Press Freedom Index
Ghana drops four places in 2019 World Press Freedom Index Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The event provided a platform for an open dialogue on the challenges facing media practitioners in Ghana and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the police and the press in upholding the tenets of democracy.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3-storey collapses in Kasoa

4 feared dead after 3-storey building collapses at Kasoa New Market

EC Logo

Stolen biometric verification device pose no risk to 2024 elections - EC says

Many passengers die after Sunday morning accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway

Many passengers die after Sunday morning accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi highway

Ghanaian engineer and President of Academic City University, Professor Fred McBagonluri

Ghanaians have lost their sense of empathy and care – Fred McBagonluri