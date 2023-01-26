We won’t allow you to bloat your govt further - Ato Forson warns Akufo-Addo

He gave the warning in his first public address on Thursday after his appointment as Minority Leader.

“I wish to, first of all, send a message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the people of Ghana are calling on them to downsize their government to reflect the mood of the country before you ask people to forego their coupons or interests, asking the ordinary Ghanaian to sacrifice his payout.

“If the President [Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo] intends to reshuffle his government, let it be known that we in the NDC will not accept an attempt to increase the size of government. And if the current size of his ministers is increased by one person, that person will not receive our cooperation”.

In an earlier post on Facebook, Dr. Forson thanked the leadership of the NDC for making him the new Minority Leader.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament. I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity”.

He said he has had some discussions with the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and thus commended him for his admirable stewardship.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership,” Dr. Forson stated.