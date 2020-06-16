She said the hotels currently willing to offer their facilities to government are filled up.

“It is difficult to get hotels that can be used for quarantine. It is a major problem. It is the ones that have agreed to be used that are currently being used,” she said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said there exists the challenge of finding hotels with the right logistics besides their willingness to give up their facilities for the exercise.

“The second issue that we have is that even if a small hotel agrees to be part of this, the problem would be that you will have a hotel or guest with ten rooms, seven rooms, five rooms, and the logistics to make sure that the health professionals are able to visit them as they normally would be a problem. Also, the security services would have to be posted at these quarantine centers and that would also be a problem. So we are always looking for larger hotels that will be able to cater for large numbers to make it easier for us,” she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

She however indicated that the government remains committed to making sure every stranded Ghanaian is brought home safely while indicating that there are plans to ensure the cost on evacuees are reduced from the current state.

Government heeding to calls to the stranded Ghanaians over the past week has been conducting an evacuation exercise which according to the minister has so far seen about 856 Ghanaians brought back home.