The members took control of the STC terminal in the Volta Regional capital and beat up drivers operating at the terminal.

According to reports, they also set ablaze one of the mini buses being operated by the State Transport Company.

This latest comes after they blocked major entry points into the Volta Region on Friday amid the chanting of war songs and burning of tyres.

They also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations, seizing guns and beating the policemen on duty.

The group, according to reports, forcibly took over both police stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the police armoury and made away with all the weapons belonging to the police.

Western Togoland members with police car

“They naked the police officers on duty, took their weapons, and locked them in the cells before breaking into the armoury,” an eye witness stated.