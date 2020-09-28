Something reminiscent of the pounding drumbeat sound of war drums is thumping and approaching reality. The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Madam Jean Mensa was appointed in a manner akin to a military putsch by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his lackeys with the connivance of former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo (one of the numerous relatives of Nana Akufo- Addo in government) who hurriedly signed-off processes for impeachment of the former EC Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei over what amounted to trumped-up charges and baseless allegations.

The hasty attempt to impeach and remove Madam Charlotte Osei clearly suggested that an agenda was being hatched which many Ghanaians foresaw but nonetheless kept mute.

From the decision to compile a new Voter Register, the fraudulent procurement processes, and the decision not to use the old voter ID cards for personal identification in the compilation of the new Voter Register, coupled with the limited time for the voter registration exercise during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the unwarranted acts of state-sponsored intimidation of prospective voter registrants in Volta and Oti Regions (known strongholds of NDC) it was obvious to some political parties and Civil Society Organizations that untoward things and unconscionable acts were being orchestrated in a subtle attempt to disenfranchise potential voters and create an uneven electoral playing field skewed in favour NPP. The NDC also warned of the consequences of EC’s belligerence and dastardly actions.

Now, unfolding before our eyes is the mess and spectacle of the voter exhibition exercise and the numerous missing names of voters who successfully registered but cannot find their names on the provisional Voter’s Register. Strangely the mass incidents of missing names on the provisional Voter’s Register are in electoral areas and constituencies noted to be NDC strongholds whereas in contrast minimal reported incidents of missing names on the provisional electoral register have been recorded in the Ashanti Region and Eastern Regions which are NPP strongholds. These errors and lapses by the EC cannot be mere acts of coincidence and bear the hallmarks of a deliberate and calculated attempt to compromise the outcome of the December general elections to the detriment of John Mahama and the NDC.

We, therefore, have no option but to support John Mahama in rejecting the results of flawed elections if these planned errors and mistakes are not corrected by the EC? We are not going to lie down and wait for John Mac Manu’s prediction that NPP will win the 2020 December elections by a landslide of 1.5 million votes to materialize knowing very well that NPP thrives on roguery, deceit, and subversion, and also knowing what NPP is corrupt and capable of doing anything to cover-up their devious actions.

We the people of Ashaiman will not accept! My people in Nima will not accept it! And the people of Ghana will not accept the results of flawed elections. We shall make sure that the subtle attempts at bastardising the Sovereign will of ordinary Ghanaians, and attempts to overturn our democracy in a subtle despicable manner that Nana Akuffo-Addo is currently doing, using Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson who is a relative of his wife, First Lady Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has reached bizarre, ridiculous levels of absurdity that Ghanaians of all political persuasions including patriotic citizens who support NPP must act now to restraint the 7 Commissioners of the EC and join hands to kick-out this cancerous political Akyem Mafia regime led by Nana Akufo-Addo and his Akyem Kyebi relatives and cabal, and their friends and cronies. They ascended political power, not with the aim of developing Ghana and improving the economy and living standards of Ghanaians citizens, but rather they ascended political power to steal and improve their personal finances at the expense of the good people of Ghana to develop Akyem Kyebi into a Wakanda citadel of Ghana.

Madam Jean Mensa we shall not accept the results of flawed elections in December. You have brought all this mess upon yourself and our beloved country Ghana having failed to appreciate that your role and capacity as the Chairperson of the EC could be likened to the job of a referee in a competitive football match and not the role of a Minister for Re-election of Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP on 7th December 2020. You are a victim of your own obduracy and pomposity because you see yourself first and foremost as NPP and not a Ghanaian. Also you have been infected with the malevolent “pata-paa” virus that has infected Nana Akuffo-Addo and his “kitchen cabinet relatives” comprised of Edward “Bumpty” Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori Atta, Gabby Otchere Darko, and Nana Asante Bediatuo who have become power-drunk and obsessed in destroying Ghana and NPP as their last stand act of brinkmanship should all fail knowing well that they have already lost the December elections.

Madam Jean Mensa your refusal to take wise counsel and coaching from NDC and other well-meaning political parties to do the right thing from the outset will be your Achilles heels. The antagonistic posturing you project towards voices of reasons preferring to listen to your beholden NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo shows your level of incompetence and shall sum up your legacy as the worst Chairperson of the EC in the annals of Ghana’s history.

And to the first Vice Chairperson of the EC Dr. Charles Asare Bossman who in spite of a respectable career as a Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana entered the EC believing that he was still the NPP activist and NPP foot-soldier that he was on the Legon campus. My advice to Asare Bossman is that every Napoleon eventually meets his Waterloo. Your Waterloo beckons should you refuse to put your allegiance to Ghana over and above your NPP partisan allegiance is December 2020.

And to Dr. Serebour Quaicoe and the other Commissioners of the EC, I can only advise that you all reflect and use your conscience and judgment to do the right thing with fear because you are not part of the family and friends, and no inheritance and refuge reception centre awaits you should the inevitable happen.

Finally to Nana Akufo-Addo, please we shall not accept the results of flawed elections. Your intentions of rigging the December elections to retain power at all costs as you did during the Ayawaso West Wuguon bye-election will not happen again. Your conduct as President will certainly turn the grave of your late father President Edward Akufo-Addo as you have been a monumental failure and disappointment to him. Shame on you from living to the ethos of your "all die be die" mantra and for showing the good people of Ghana and the overwhelming supporters of NPP in the Ashanti Region that besides your “pata-paa” posturing you have taught them a lesson on what you meant by “ye be kyere bi-bi kakra” during the Atiwa bye-election and that for you the presidency and politics it is all about your family at Akyem Kyebi.

Nana Akufo-Addo, please would you like to enjoy a very relaxing and trouble-free retirement as ex-President of Ghana for the remainder of your days on earth? Or you would like to live in exile? Exile into which country by the way? Are you planning to retire in The Western Togoland you busy sowing seeds of insurrection and fanning the flames of civil strife? Okay! Okay! Or is it Jersey, the tax haven that you are seeking to stash away Ghana’s Gold royalties and national inheritance?

Nana Akufo-Addo, my last 2 questions to you. Is it the case that you MUST be retained in power as President for a second term even though you have failed abysmally and cannot be re-elected to cause further damage to the economy and to Ghana?

Or is it because you believe that you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and also Warlord Commander of Paramilitary forces of Invisible Forces, Delta Forces, and Bolgatanga Bulldogs, etc. and that you can have your way with the connivance of the EC to rig the December elections?

Nana Akufo-Addo please note that you can't be smarter than the 30 million Ghanaians and while you previously fooled some Ghanaians in 2016 you cannot fool Ghanaians again in 2020 so think twice before you spectacularly fall on your own drawn sword.

Kwaku Boateng is my name and we may probably meet in your country of choice in exile.

