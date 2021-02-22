The private legal practitioner said what members of the LGBTI community need is psychological help and not basic rights to practice homosexuality.

In an interview on Joy FM in Accra, Mr. Foh-Amoaning said: “What they [homosexuals] need is help and not to translate it to a human right.”

“It’s not part of our constitution, people were trying to push it but it’s not there. In our customary law, there is no ethnic group that permits this sought of behaviour. Section 4 of our Criminal Offence Act makes unnatural canal knowledge as a criminal offence.”

He also chided the European Union for championing LGBTI rights in Ghana and other African countries.

According to him, he was surprised that the representative from the European Commission to Ghana was ignorant about laws governing LGBT+ movements in the country.

Moses Foh-Amoaning

Sighting an investigation done by the European Court of Human Right, the legal practitioner stated that LGBT+ is not a human right and Ghana has the sovereign right to still hold LGBT+ has a criminal offence.

"in 2017, this whole issue was placed before the European Court of Human Right and it took about one and half year to investigate everything. At the end of it, all 47 judges concluded that they are not human right and they also said if there is any country like Ghana which does not permit any such thing, then that country is not in breach of any international law principle in respect of equality or discrimination.”

He added, “I get surprised when the head of the European Commission here does not know that his own Human Right court has held this in respect to the particular matter.”