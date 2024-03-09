Widow of late deputy finance minister seeks clarity from Captain Smart on poisoning claims

During a live television program, Captain Smart asserted that the Deputy Finance Minister, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, had fallen victim to severe food poisoning. Additionally, he insinuated that Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), might have been another intended target.

In an official statement, the widow expressed her distress over these allegations, labeling them as "misinforming and unfortunate." Apostle Lilian Kumah implores the police to investigate these claims to dispel the speculative narrative surrounding her husband's death.

"Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late John Kumah, is reportedly seeking answers through the Ghana Police Service from Captain Smart, a TV and Radio presenter at Onua TV, regarding statements he reportedly made about the health battles of the now-deceased Deputy Finance Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The widow's pursuit of investigations into Mr. Smart's claims aims to rectify the emerging conspiracy discourse surrounding the lawmaker's passing while signaling to other individuals without basis to refrain from further publishing spurious or unfounded allegations on the matter."

John Kumah, aged 45, passed away in an ambulance en route to Accra, headed for medical treatment in Germany, according to his spokesperson, Bismarck Twumasi.