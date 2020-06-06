Executive-director for the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission, Bernard Asamoah-Boateng, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He explained that the elephant was part of a herd moving from Burkina Faso to Ghana when it was killed.

READ ALSO: Central Region: ‘Timely’ Fire Service save burning petrol tanker from exploding

Mr. Asamoah-Boateng said the incident happened on April 13, with the suspects cutting the carcass into pieces.

They then took away the elephant’s tusks and other parts at Vamboi in Ghana’s Upper West Region.

“Elephants are highly protected by law in Ghana, trading in their parts is prohibited,” Boateng told Chinese outlet Xinhua, as quoted by DailyMailGh.

He further revealed that the poachers perpetrated the act by taking advantage of the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

He warned that persons who are caught hunting wildlife will be dealt with, according to the laws of the country.