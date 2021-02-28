According to the Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram constituency, the two commissioners’ support for a ‘group whose activities are illegal in Ghana is the biggest affront to our sovereignty’.

The two, together with some international diplomats attended the opening of an LGBTQ+ office in Ghana and pledged their support for the group.

He made this statement during an interview on JoyNews.

“If the President does not support homosexuality, we must see action from him this week,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Although President Akufo-Addo has indicated that same-sex marriage would not be legalised in his administration, the Ningo Prampram legislator says the comment is not enough.

He said the lack of sanctions by the President communicates a lack of commitment to stop the activities of the group.

“…As far as I am concerned, their letters of credence must be withdrawn. Going to support a group whose activities are illegal in Ghana is the biggest affront to our sovereignty,” he said.

“Could the Australian Ambassador or a Danish Ambassador, if their letters of credence had come from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, would they have attended?” he quizzed.

The group’s office in Accra has since been shut down following a plethora of criticisms from a cross-section of Ghanaians.

The January 31 event has been heavily criticised by a cross-section of Ghanaians including anti-gay rights advocate, National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.