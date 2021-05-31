RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

World No Tobacco Day: "75 Ghanaians die from smoking-related illnesses every week"

Ghana has joined the rest of the world to celebrate World No Tobacco Day to increase awareness of the dangers of tobacco smoke to lung health and the fundamental role lungs played in the health and well-being of individuals.

The celebration on the theme 'Commit to quit' also aimed at raising awareness on cost-effective and feasible actions that key audiences, including governments and the public, could take to reduce the risks to lung health posed by tobacco.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), as part of the World No-Tobacco Day-2021 (WNTD) celebration on Monday, May 31, 2021, is intensifying its anti-tobacco smoking public education campaign in schools, marketplaces, and transport terminals.

The Ministry of Health in a statement said statistics available in Ghana indicate that over 807,600 people smoke cigarettes, shisha, and other tobacco products with 75 deaths, mainly men, recorded every week from smoking-related illnesses making smoking a serious public health threat.

It said despite the fact that quitting smoking can be challenging, studies have demonstrated significant benefits such as after 20 minutes of quitting smoking, elevated heart rate of smokers drop within 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels in the blood equally adjust to normal.

The statement added: "There has also been evidence of improvement in blood circulation and lung functions within 12 weeks. In addition, major complications of smoking including risks of stroke and lung cancer decrease to that of a non-smoker."

The ministry has, therefore, appealed to smokers to commit to quit.

