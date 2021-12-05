You are an embodiment of a remarkable ‘can-do’ African spirit- AfDB boss lauds Akufo-Addo

“@NAkufoAddo, Ghana’s President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #NanaAkufoAddo,” Forbes Africa tweeted.

Reacting to this announcement, the AfDB boss in a message sent to Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said, “I would like to warmly congratulate HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on being named Forbes Africa’s ‘African of the Year.’

“This is an excellent and very well-deserved honour and recognition. As a leader, you continue to push the boundaries of what is possible for Ghana and the people of Africa. You are an embodiment of a remarkable ‘can-do’ African spirit … a spirit of focused determination that seeks to make a difference in the lives of your people and unleash Africa’s true potential.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo while reacting to the recognition told CNBC Africa that he was grateful for the recognition.