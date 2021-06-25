RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You can demonstrate - High Court rules in favor of #FixTheCountry conveners

Evans Annang

An Accra High Court has struck out an injunction against a proposed demonstration by #FixTheCountry conveners.

#FixTheCountry

The Ghana Police Service were in court to injunct the demonstrations citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the court the application is considered moot because the date for the intended demonstration had elapsed.

Presiding judge, Justice Ruby Aryeetey, added the converners could go ahead and demonstrate but must go through the laid down procedure by writing to the police.

Earlier, the court struck out an application by the conveners to bar the Attorney General from representing the Ghana Police Service.

Godfred Yeboah Dame

The court reasoned that the Attorney General is the principal prosecutor of all state cases therefore it can represent the Police Service if they feel inadequate.

Justice Aryeetey said the Attorney General was the go-to person for all criminal trials in the country, and for all civil trials involving the government and its agents.

She held that the Police Service is not competent to handle a suit on behalf of the state without the authorisation of the Attorney General, since the reliefs sought are all issuable in the name of the Republic, and, more so, because the Police Service is not a corporate body to sue and or be sued.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

