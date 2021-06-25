You can demonstrate - High Court rules in favor of #FixTheCountry conveners

According to the court the application is considered moot because the date for the intended demonstration had elapsed.

Presiding judge, Justice Ruby Aryeetey, added the converners could go ahead and demonstrate but must go through the laid down procedure by writing to the police.

Earlier, the court struck out an application by the conveners to bar the Attorney General from representing the Ghana Police Service.

The court reasoned that the Attorney General is the principal prosecutor of all state cases therefore it can represent the Police Service if they feel inadequate.

Justice Aryeetey said the Attorney General was the go-to person for all criminal trials in the country, and for all civil trials involving the government and its agents.