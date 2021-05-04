RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘You don’t pay taxes and you say fix what?’ – Hopeson Adorye to #FixTheCountry protesters

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has hit back at Ghanaians who are protesting against poor governance in the country.

According to him, Ghanaians should not expect the country to be fixed when they don’t pay their taxes and levies.

The defeated NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso constituency in the last election said this in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

“You don't pay Taxes and levies and you say wetin? Fix what #PayTaxesToFixTheCountry,” he wrote.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance.

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

