You saved GHS6.5m by using Presidential Jet to Germany, Ethiopia – Ablakwa praises Akufo-Addo

As part of his tracking of the President’s international travels, Ablakwa discovered that Akufo-Addo recently used the presidential jet which he has abandoned for a long time.

“Our unimpeachable tracking of Prez Akufo-Addo’s latest foreign travels to Germany & Ethiopia reveals that he used Ghana’s Presidential Jet for the entire duration,” the MP wrote on his social media pages on Monday, February 20, 2023.

He went on further to commend the President’s decision to use the presidential jet, saying he has saved the country a lot of money.

“His commendable conduct saves the suffering taxpayer some GHS6.5 million. This is what Ghanaians have been demanding.”

Akufo-Addo was in Munich, Germany, to attend the 59th Munich Security Conference 202. The 59th Munich Security Conference 2023 provides a platform for high-level debates on key foreign and security policy challenges.