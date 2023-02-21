ADVERTISEMENT
You saved GHS6.5m by using Presidential Jet to Germany, Ethiopia – Ablakwa praises Akufo-Addo

Andreas Kamasah

President Akufo-Addo has earned the applause of one of his fiercest critics, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for using Ghana’s presidential jet for his recent travels to Germany and Ethiopia.

President Akufo-Addo and Okudzeto Ablakwa
The Member of Parliament for the North Torngu constituency in the Volta Region is noted for bashing the President for causing financial loss to the country by chartering expensive luxurious private jets for his travels abroad.

As part of his tracking of the President’s international travels, Ablakwa discovered that Akufo-Addo recently used the presidential jet which he has abandoned for a long time.

“Our unimpeachable tracking of Prez Akufo-Addo’s latest foreign travels to Germany & Ethiopia reveals that he used Ghana’s Presidential Jet for the entire duration,” the MP wrote on his social media pages on Monday, February 20, 2023.

He went on further to commend the President’s decision to use the presidential jet, saying he has saved the country a lot of money.

“His commendable conduct saves the suffering taxpayer some GHS6.5 million. This is what Ghanaians have been demanding.”

Akufo-Addo was in Munich, Germany, to attend the 59th Munich Security Conference 202. The 59th Munich Security Conference 2023 provides a platform for high-level debates on key foreign and security policy challenges.

Ablakwa has been tracking Akufo-Addo’s air travels for the past few years and has always condemned him for being “insensitive” to the plight of the suffering Ghanaians and the country’s scarce resources by choosing to hire expensive private jets that cost millions of Ghana Cedis.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
