According to him, the incumbent Member of Parliament will lose even if she constructs roads made of gold in the constituency.

Dumelo is the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

John Dumelo

The actor cum politician said his works have unsettled Lydia Alhassan, insisting he will unseat her in the December polls.

“Before I won the primaries, was she working like this? No, as soon as I won my primaries and started working, she is now working extra hard because she has seen that the seat is not for her and I want you to go and tell her that the seat is not for her,” Dumelo told Accra-based 3FM.

“She has lost it already. If she can decide to do the roads again or even put gold on the roads, she will lose; that’s the truth.”

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat appears to be a two-horse race, with both Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan set to go head-to-head come December.