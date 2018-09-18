Pulse.com.gh logo
You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addo


Yesterday, some fuel stations increased their prices to over 5 cedis per litre. A litre of diesel and petrol are being sold at 5 cedis 18 pesewas; and 5 cedis 14 pesewas, respectively.

Charles Danso, the spokesperson for the Committed Drivers Association of Ghana has labeled the Nana Akufo-Addo government as insensitive to drivers in the country.

He said the incessant increase in fuel prices is not inuring to the benefit of drivers in Ghana.

According to him, since this government took over from the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration in 2017, fuel prices have been increased on several occasions.

Yesterday, some fuel stations increased their prices to over 5 cedis per litre. A litre of diesel and petrol are being sold at 5 cedis 18 pesewas; and 5 cedis 14 pesewas, respectively.

Danso said: "This government has just been increasing fuel prices, creating difficulties for drivers and passengers"

He threatened of a demonstration against the government for this insensitivity.

“I think we have to spit fire against the government for them to know that our work is collapsing.”

Local

File Photo
Eye Complications 300,000 Ghanaians risk going blind - Ghana Health Service
Waste Management Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra
Parts of Bolga Municipality in the Upper East region were on Wednesday flooded after heavy hours of rainfall.
Disaster Five perish after flooding in Sissala East
Kejetia market
Redevelopment Committee inaugurated to validate traders for Kejetia market
X
