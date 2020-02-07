According to reports, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) came to the rescue at the crash site.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but reports from the Dawu Valley indicates that there were no casualties or any major damage to the drone.

Zipline-accident

The Zipline medical drone program was officially launched on Wednesday Apr. 24 by Ghana’s vice president Mahamudu Bawumia.

The drones will be able to travel to 500 health facilities within an 80-kilometer-range from the Omenako center which is stocked with emergency medicines, vaccines, blood and blood products. The delivery program is also hoped will help reduce the incidence of wastage of medical products, a result of overstocking at hospitals.

The company is targeting the “last mile delivery” challenge which many logistics operators face in African cities and rural area where road networks are either underdeveloped or poorly maintained. Zipline is describing the Ghana operation as the world’s largest drone delivery service.