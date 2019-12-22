The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is in the process of changing the current voter register for the 2020 election, a Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey, has said.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference at Trade Fair in Accra, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said: “Just as they did in the case of the referendum, they are doing the same with the voters’ register. A register both parties acknowledge is bloated, now they are against a new one by the EC."

"They are doing this because they know they never ever win an election in this country with a new register. So can Ghanaians trust these people? We in the NPP should be careful with them.

He however added that hefeels the current mode of electing executives of the party, among others, is dividing the party.

“As a party we should confront the reality and not pretend that everything is right with us. The conduct of elections at all levels of the party is increasingly polarising the party. At the risk of sounding overly repetitive, I will like to strongly suggest that after the display of our elections in Koforidua, the party must pause to reflect on the methods that we employ in choosing our party leaders at the various ranks of the party structure.”