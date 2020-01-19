The incident happened a few hours to a balloting exercise which was expected to be conducted by the constituency election committee on January 18, 2020, for candidates contesting in the parliamentary primaries.

The disgruntled members took the action to halt the balloting of positions for the party’s parliamentary aspirants.

The men vandalised the office, destroyed computers, a sliding glass door and other property of the party.

The primaries in the area had been put on hold following a petition by a branch chairman to disqualify one of the aspirants, Albert Nyakotey Tetteh.

It is claimed that he was not a member of the party.