The African leaders include the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, President of Liberia, George Weah and the President of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré; the Head of state of Mali, Acting President Bah Ndaw; the President of Chad, Marshal Idriss Déby; the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenç; the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The rest includes the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio; the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé; the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé and the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

African leaders

The Head of the Inauguration Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey addressing the media on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, said other countries including Nigeria, Gambia, India, and France would be represented by their Foreign Ministers at the ceremony.

"So far we have several Heads of State and government who have accepted or who are going to be part of the ceremony.

"Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, Niger, and the other countries that will be represented, such as Gambia and Nigeria by the Foreign Ministers.

"We all have the Foreign Minister of India, the Foreign Minister of France, Foreign Minister of Rwanda, Foreign Minister of Gabon, we also have the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Gambia, we have the UK Minister for Africa, We have the US Special Envoy for the Sahel, of course, we have the President of ECOWA Commission and we also have the Chairperson of the AU Commission. We have representatives of the Conservative Party from the United Kingdom and we have representatives of the CDU and allied parties from Germany, so far these are the confirmations we have," she said.