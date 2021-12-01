2022 budget approval: Adwoa Safo clears air on impersonation claims

However, netizens have expressed concerns that she was impersonated after photos of Parliamentary proceedings which captured her went viral.

Reacting to the allegations on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, stated that "Mr. Speaker, I was present in this house yesterday.

"Very soon we will know whether Adwoa Safo was in the chamber yesterday," Muntaka Mubarak, the Asawase Member of Parliament replied.

Meanwhile, the Minority has served notice that it will investigate the appearance of Adwoa Safo in Parliament.

According to the Minority, there are strong indications that the woman who attended Parliament to pass the 2022 budget statement is an imposter.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said they will investigate.

"Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo," he said.

"We're taking a very serious view of that, and I’m sure that it will be the basis for some inquiry going forward," he said.