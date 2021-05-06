2024 elections: When NPP come at us with guns and bullets, NDC will do the same - Hannah Bissiw

"They have taken advantage of our diplomacy. The 2020 polls were a coup. They used the army and police to kill people before they could win that election," she said.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, she said if not for the use of the military and police, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have lost in the 2020 general elections.

Pulse Ghana

She also revealed the NDC stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections if the 2020 presidential candidate, John Mahama, leads the party.