2024 elections: When NPP come at us with guns and bullets, NDC will do the same - Hannah Bissiw

Kojo Emmanuel

"When they [New Patriotic Party] come at us with guns and bullets, we will face them with guns and bullets," Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the National Women Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.

Hanna Louisa Bissiw
Hanna Louisa Bissiw Pulse Ghana

According to her, the NDC will not be diplomatic in the 2024 elections and won't allow rigging.

"They have taken advantage of our diplomacy. The 2020 polls were a coup. They used the army and police to kill people before they could win that election," she said.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, she said if not for the use of the military and police, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have lost in the 2020 general elections.

Hanna Bissiw
Hanna Bissiw Pulse Ghana

She also revealed the NDC stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections if the 2020 presidential candidate, John Mahama, leads the party.

"We see Mahama as the best choice. He has what the country needs, he presented a manifesto to the people, and every Ghanaian could find something about them in the manifesto. I see him as my President and Jane Naana as the Vice President," she stated.

