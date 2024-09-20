2024 polls: Gifty Hammond runs as independent parliamentary to save Shai-Osudoku

Gifty Dede Koliyoo Hammond filed to contest as independent parliamentary candidate in the just ended parliamentary nominations and appears at the number #4 on the ballot.

In an interview, she said "My constituency has been deprived of it's share of the national cake for too long, all you see is dust and people, no clean drinking water, no good roads, no jobs, and the deplorable state of our public schools are alarming, not to talk about our markets. I am the best candidate to lead Shai-Osudoku."

Her decision to run without the backing of any political party signifies her determination to offer voters a fresh alternative to traditional politics.

Hammond emphasised her desire to prioritise the needs of the people over party interests.

"The time has come for us to elect leaders who are truly committed to serving their constituents, not advancing party agendas.

"I am here to represent the people and work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our communities," she said to the media.

Background and experience

Gifty Hammond brings with her a wealth of experience, having worked extensively in community development and advocacy. Over the years, she has earned a reputation for her ability to address local concerns, including education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Her grassroots efforts have made her a popular figure among many who feel disillusioned with the current state of politics.

Hammond has been particularly vocal about the importance of involving women and youth in the decision-making process.

Her platform focuses on promoting policies that will create jobs for the youth, improve education, and enhance healthcare services.

