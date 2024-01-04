ADVERTISEMENT
24-hour economy: NDC government will provide cheaper electricity — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 flagbearer, John Mahama, has pledged to cut electricity tariffs and offer tax relief to businesses adopting a 24-hour economic model.

John Mahama
John Mahama

Mahama envisions boosting the economy by promoting productivity, efficiency, and creating a dynamic environment.

He emphasized improved security, public safety, and affordable electricity through time-of-use tariffs, along with tax incentives for businesses embracing the 24-hour policy.

Delivering his New Year message to Ghanaians at Tamale in the Savannah Region, Mahama said the 24-hour economy will succeed because we shall provide improved security and public safety, which will require massive recruitment into the security services and private security operations.

"My government will provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for those participating businesses based on a time-of-use tariff system.

According to him, companies that sign up for the 24-hour economy will benefit from modern smart metres calibrated to charge a lesser tariff per kilowatt hour for power that is consumed during off-peak hours.

Businesses that subscribe to the 24-hour economy policy will receive further tax incentives to reduce the cost of operations and enhance their competitiveness, he added.

