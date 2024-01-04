24-hour economy: NDC government will provide cheaper electricity — Mahama

He emphasized improved security, public safety, and affordable electricity through time-of-use tariffs, along with tax incentives for businesses embracing the 24-hour policy.

Delivering his New Year message to Ghanaians at Tamale in the Savannah Region, Mahama said the 24-hour economy will succeed because we shall provide improved security and public safety, which will require massive recruitment into the security services and private security operations.

"My government will provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for those participating businesses based on a time-of-use tariff system.

According to him, companies that sign up for the 24-hour economy will benefit from modern smart metres calibrated to charge a lesser tariff per kilowatt hour for power that is consumed during off-peak hours.