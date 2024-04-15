5 EC officials interdicted over missing BVDs

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, disclosed these developments while providing an update on the situation regarding the missing devices.

He emphasized the significance of involving law enforcement to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

Dr. Quaicoe reiterated the Commission's commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that individuals responsible for the theft of government property are appropriately held accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He said "What I can say on authority is that we lost one BVD in North Tongu and what happened was that we normally package these things in ballot boxes. You put your systems and you seal. In the course of transporting, we got there, they couldn’t transport the ballot boxes.

"So we reported to the police. We have lost this and these are the suspects so investigate and let them go through the legal regime."

"Whatever has to be done should be done. They have been interdicted they are now going through the investigations. So, the police I am told that they will be arraigned before court soon," he added.

Earlier, the EC refuted the Minority's claims in Parliament regarding the disappearance of seven BVDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Minority Caucus voiced concerns about the alleged theft of BVD machines, urging the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to conduct a swift investigation.

Pulse Ghana

They expressed apprehension that the missing biometric devices could adversely affect the forthcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

In response, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, stated, "The Electoral Commission confirms that seven biometric devices are indeed missing. I urge the CID and the Ghana Police Service to immediately issue a statement giving us details of their investigations so far."

However, during a press conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the EC clarified that none of its biometric verification devices were missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Tettey, the Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, addressed the press, stating that only five of the EC's laptops were missing.

He assured that all biometric verification devices are securely stored and protected, emphasizing that the stolen laptops contain no sensitive information and will not compromise the integrity of the 2024 elections.

For all, all the biometric verification devices are well secured and protected.