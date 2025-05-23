Criticism from fans motivates me – Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara says amid tough season

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has affirmed his openness to receiving feedback from supporters, even amid a challenging season.

Ouattara has faced significant scrutiny this campaign, particularly due to the team’s failure to mount a strong challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.

However, he remains unfazed by the criticism and believes it serves as motivation.

Coach Ouattara told the Hearts of Oak media team ahead of the Ghana Premier League encounter against Accra Lions.

Criticism from the fans is a motivation for me

While welcoming fans' feedback, Coach Ouattara has appealed for decorum, urging supporters to express their views respectfully and avoid using insults.

He also called on the Phobian faithful to fill the stands at the Accra Sports Stadium for Friday’s fixture, emphasising the importance of fan support in inspiring the team.

This is a Friday match. We are playing at 4 pm, and some fans may be at work. Without the fans, we don’t have so much energy. We need them. Hearts of Oak without the fans is like an orphan.

I hope we can get the maximum points, but it’s going to be difficult.

Hearts of Oka will be hoping to grab the three points at home at the Accra Sports Stadium when they face Accra Lions.

A win for the Pobians will put them in a position with the hope to secure a top four.

The clash with Accra Lions forms part of Week 32 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.