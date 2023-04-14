8 pick nomination forms to contest Kumawu NPP primaries

Those who have picked the forms are the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Opanyin Yaw Baah; Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr. Philip Yaw Barnor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah.

Philip Atta Basoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu died at age 53, after which the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin declared the seat vacant.

He died on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he has been on admission after he collapsed in his house.

Philip Basoah obtained a B.ed from Cape Coast University and a Master's from the Paris Graduate School of Management.

He worked as the Projects Coordinator, at the Ashanti Regional Division from 2009 to 2012 at the Ghana Education Service.