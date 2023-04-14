Nominations for the primary are expected to close today, April 14, 2023, after the party announced the picking of the forms from April 11, 2023.
8 pick nomination forms to contest Kumawu NPP primaries
About eight persons have picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Kumawu Constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.
Those who have picked the forms are the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Opanyin Yaw Baah; Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr. Philip Yaw Barnor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah.
Philip Atta Basoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu died at age 53, after which the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin declared the seat vacant.
He died on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he has been on admission after he collapsed in his house.
Philip Basoah obtained a B.ed from Cape Coast University and a Master's from the Paris Graduate School of Management.
He worked as the Projects Coordinator, at the Ashanti Regional Division from 2009 to 2012 at the Ghana Education Service.
He was also the District Chief Executive at the Ministry of Local Government for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.
