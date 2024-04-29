The Vice President said a vote for the independent candidate in the race, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is a vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
A vote for Aduomi is a vote for NDC - Bawumia cautions Ejisu residents
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned constituents in Ejisu to desist from voting for an independent candidate in the upcoming by-elections.
Recommended articles
Addressing the electorate at a final campaign rally ahead of the Ejisu by-election on April 30th, Bawumia emphasized the significance of party loyalty and unity, cautioning against not supporting the NPP candidate.
He underscored the slim margin in parliament, with the NPP holding 138 seats against the NDC’s 137, highlighting the importance of every vote in securing a stronger mandate for the ruling party.
“The NPP government has improved the lives and the people of Ejisu than the NDC. Nothing really worked during the NDC era…MPs don’t sponsor projects; they lobby for projects from the government in power. In parliament, the NPP has 138 including the independent candidate while NDC has 137. And so, a vote for an independent means handing over power to NDC and John Mahama.
“And so that is why the NDC did not field a candidate for this by-election, they are sponsoring the independent candidate”, he said, adding “Let’s all come out in our numbers on election day and vote massively for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng to continue the late John Kumah’s work.”
Meanwhile the Notice of Poll published by the EC ahead of the poll indicated that there were six candidates who were contesting the by-election. They are three Independent candidates and three political parties.
The independent candidates are a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Attakorah Joseph.
The candidates for the political parties are Esther Osei of the CPP; Kwabena Boateng of the NPP and Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG). Esther Osei (CPP), occupies the number one position of the ballot paper, Kwabena Boateng (NPP), number two; Beatrice Boakye (LPG), three; Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent), four; Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent), five, and Attakorah Joseph (Independent), number six.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh