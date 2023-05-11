Address the concerns of Dr. Duffuor on your presidential primaries – NPP calls on NDC

He said failure to iron out the concerns can lead to violence during the primaries.

“We have also seen the injunction filed by Dr. Duffuor, we are urging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have a critical look at it. As a government, we are more committed towards having a peaceful atmosphere in the country, and we will not let people take the laws into their hands. We want successful primaries, we don’t want any tension, hooliganism or any form of activities the constitution frowns on. At the end of the day, we want them to have credible primaries,” the General Secretary of the NPP stated.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor on May 9 filed an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023, barring the party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

Pulse Ghana

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks before the election.

Relatedly, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has pulled its supervision of the primaries of the NDC.

According to the EC chairperson, their decision is to prevent the commission from being cited for contempt.

“In order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” citinewsroom.com quoted Jean Mensah during a meeting held on Wednesday, May 10.

