Afenyo-Markin assures parliament will look into NDC's voter register concerns

“I agree with the Minority Leader that as a House, we have to look at the issues presented, and I encourage all stakeholders to also avail themselves,” Afenyo-Markin stated while receiving a petition from the NDC. “I believe that if there are genuine concerns, we can all raise them and discuss them at the table.”

The petition comes after the NDC organised nationwide protests on Tuesday, expressing discontent with the Electoral Commission's refusal to allow an independent audit of the 2024 voters' register. The opposition party claims it has identified discrepancies in the register, which could undermine the credibility of the December 2024 elections.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, outlined the party’s key demands during the protest. Chief among these are a bi-partisan probe into the Electoral Commission’s actions, an independent forensic audit of the voters' register, and the immediate publication of any findings. The NDC has also called for a re-exhibition of the voters' register after the audit and a five-day extension for further verification.

The NDC's petition has sparked fresh debates about the transparency of the electoral process, with the Majority Leader's remarks adding weight to the opposition's call for further scrutiny. Afenyo-Markin’s support signals that the matter may receive broader attention within Parliament as the country prepares for a crucial election year.

Background:

The NDC’s protest on Tuesday saw party executives and supporters take to the streets, calling on the Electoral Commission to address their concerns. The opposition has long accused the EC of bias, and their recent demands reflect deep-seated worries about the fairness of the electoral process.