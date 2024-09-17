ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Afenyo-Markin assures parliament will look into NDC's voter register concerns

Andreas Kamasah

In a rare moment of agreement, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has voiced his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s concerns regarding the 2024 voter register.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Speaking on Tuesday, 17 September, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged that Parliament, as the house of representatives, must carefully consider the issues raised by the opposition party.

Recommended articles

“I agree with the Minority Leader that as a House, we have to look at the issues presented, and I encourage all stakeholders to also avail themselves,” Afenyo-Markin stated while receiving a petition from the NDC. “I believe that if there are genuine concerns, we can all raise them and discuss them at the table.”

The petition comes after the NDC organised nationwide protests on Tuesday, expressing discontent with the Electoral Commission's refusal to allow an independent audit of the 2024 voters' register. The opposition party claims it has identified discrepancies in the register, which could undermine the credibility of the December 2024 elections.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, outlined the party’s key demands during the protest. Chief among these are a bi-partisan probe into the Electoral Commission’s actions, an independent forensic audit of the voters' register, and the immediate publication of any findings. The NDC has also called for a re-exhibition of the voters' register after the audit and a five-day extension for further verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC's petition has sparked fresh debates about the transparency of the electoral process, with the Majority Leader's remarks adding weight to the opposition's call for further scrutiny. Afenyo-Markin’s support signals that the matter may receive broader attention within Parliament as the country prepares for a crucial election year.

The NDC’s protest on Tuesday saw party executives and supporters take to the streets, calling on the Electoral Commission to address their concerns. The opposition has long accused the EC of bias, and their recent demands reflect deep-seated worries about the fairness of the electoral process.

As Ghana approaches the December 2024 general elections, these concerns are likely to dominate political discourse, with both government and opposition parties grappling with the implications of a potentially flawed voter register.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Dr. Kabiru Mahama automatically becomes NPP's Walewale PC as MP Lariba gives up

Pius Hardzide

What's wrong with MP helping constituents travel abroad? - Hadzide asks critics