Akufo-Addo and the NPP have elevated me to glory – Hopeson Adorye

“We heard you have been granted bail?” the host, Daddy Fred asked.

Adorye replied: “Yes, we were at the Dansoman Circuit Court, the police wanted me remanded for investigations but all of this is a matter of law, so my lawyers prevailed.

“President Akufo-Addo, Frema Opare, Chief of staff and the NPP party have elevated me to glory and the battle is still the Lord’s. That is my message to all Ghanaians,” he stressed.

His arrest is in connection with a public claim that he has detonated explosives in parts of the opposition stronghold of Volta Region during the 2016 general elections.

The Dansoman court granted Hopeson Adorye, with a bail set at GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

The decision followed Adorye’s arrest and subsequent court appearance on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Adorye made the explosive statements during an interview on Accra FM, alleging that dynamite blasts in the Volta Region were intended to intimidate voters in opposition strongholds.

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," Adorye said. He further claimed that this tactic led to a significant decrease in voter turnout, ultimately benefiting the NPP.

"After casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region," Adorye continued. "When I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."