Akufo-Addo did no wrong in predicting outcome of Quayson’s trial – NPP Chairman

In the view of Mr Ntim, the President made his utterances based on his knowledge of the law.

Per Mr Akufo-Addo’s legal experience, he is at liberty to predict the possible outcome of a criminal trial, Mr Ntim further said.

“I am not a lawyer but in law if you kill a human being as another example, why will you not go to jail? So maybe the president was making the comment based on what he knows about the law, not that he is going to be the judge. From his experience, he is at liberty to predict what is likely to happen,” he told journalists on Monday, June 26.

Mr Ntim’s comments come at a time Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at Mr Akufo-Addo for passing comments he deems prejudicial to the ongoing criminal case involving Gyakye Quayson.

On Sunday, June 25, while speaking at the Church of Pentecost in Assin Akonfudi in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, President Akufo-Addo insinuated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate in Tuesday’s by-elections is a candidate for prison.

“They say even if Gyakye Quayson is in jail they will vote for him, are we going to vote for someone who is going to prison?

“What benefits will the people derive from voting for such a person? We want someone when he is voted for can come to me and plan how to develop the constituency.”