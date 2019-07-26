According to him, many of the policies being touted by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had already been pioneered by Atta-Mills and John Mahama administrations.

He said the only thing the NPP government has done is to rename the policies already undertaken by the NDC.

“The policies we followed is exactly the same policy the NPP is following today, they just change the name. Rearing for food and jobs, was Youth in Agric under President Mills. You go to Ejura, the place had been abandoned and we got thousands of youth to own lands there and grow crops there,” Mr. Ahwoi said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“All we need to do is to continue these policies, but don’t say nothing happened in the past. Condemn the negatives but continue the right ones.

“If Akufo-Addo is asking Mahama to give him policies NDC had in agriculture, it is either Akufo-Addo was not in the country or because he was in opposition, he wasn’t following what was happening," he added.

The former Agric Minister was responding to the recent banter between President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama over who has done more for the cocoa and agric sector.

Mahama, addressing cocoa farmers of Enchi in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region, slammed the Akufo-Addo government over what he described as the “wicked” manner it is treating cocoa farmers.

The NDC flagbearer said the current government is acting rather cold by halting the supply of free fertilisers to cocoa farmers.

According to him, it is sheer wickedness to allow the fertilisers to expire and dispose them of, instead giving them out for free.

“I feel very sad for our cocoa farmers. We had good plans and started implementing good policies for the cocoa sector,” Mahama said.

However, Nana Addo refuted the claims, insisting cocoa production under the Mahama administration declined from 1 million tonnes to 700,000 tonnes.

He accused the erstwhile NDC government of failing to sustain the gains chalked by the Kufuor administration in cocoa production.

The President further stated that the erstwhile Mahama administration did nothing to boost cocoa and agricultural production, challenging the NDC to provide evidence of any policy implemented which boosted the aforementioned sector.