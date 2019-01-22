Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for running a “family and friends” government.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has demonstrated high levels of hypocrisy since assuming office.

Speaking to some NDC delegates at Akwatia in the Denkyembuor District in the Eastern Region, Mahama said the NPP accused him of running a family and friends government during his time as president, but are now “shifting the goal post”.

“The hypocrisy is frightening. Joyce Bawa is my Auntie’s child. Apart from her, I had no relative in government when I was in power; but they kept insisting I was running a family and friends government,” he said, as he wrapped up his one-week tour of the Eastern Region.

“Today, they have shown us that they are running a family and friends government. It is called shifting the goal post,” he added.

This comes after the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) also accused President Akufo-Addo of running a “family and friends” government.

National Chairman of the PPP, Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, said the NPP has so far abandoned its promise of forming an all-inclusive government as promised before the 2016 elections.

“We the PPP are increasingly surprised that the change in government from NDC to NPP seems to repeat mere changes to personalities occupying high offices and positions of trust in our land and not change in the substantial matters of reorientation.”

“How does a strictly partisan NPP local government ensure that all Ghanaians get the opportunity to participate in it?” Dr. Brew-Hammond lamented.