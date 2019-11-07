According to him, the NHIS was left in ruins by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The President was speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 100-bed Ga-East District Hospital on Wednesday.

He said his government has not only revived the scheme, but has also cleared a GH¢1.2 billion debt inherited from the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“We have cleared the GH¢1.2 billion arrears we inherited and brought the operations of the NHIS back to life.

“We have also launched the policy of mobile renewal of NHIS membership,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The construction of the Ga-East hospital was done under the Ghana Hospital Project, which has seen another hospital completed in Wa in the Upper West Region.