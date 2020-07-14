A Plus contends that it seems that’s the only option available to the president because he has failed on his mandate.

In a post on Facebook, he listed some of the failed promises of President Akufo-Addo and concluded that he doesn’t deserve a second term.

He wrote: “This man right here promised to reduce ministers. He increased it. This man promised not to run a family and friends government, today it is worse. This man promised a stronger cedi. Today the cedi is worse than it was.”

“This man promised to fight corruption by using Anas’ strategy. Today he is fighting Anas. This man promised to protect the public purse. Today he is fighting the Auditor-General and everybody who is protecting our money so that his people like Osafo Marfo can have their way.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“This man used investigations by Manasseh Azure to conclude that the NDC was corrupt and rallied Ghanaians to vote them out. Today he is fighting the same Manasseh.”

He added that: “He knows very well that he does not deserve a second term. And he knows the good people of Ghana will not vote for him twice After the dishonest, lies and failed promises so he is planning on how to rig the elections. That’s the only option left for him now.”