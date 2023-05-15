Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo’s economic management team has displayed grave incompetence - Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a scathing attack on the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

John Mahama
John Mahama

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has failed Ghanaians economically.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the University of Development Studies in Tamale, Mr Mahama who massively won the presidential primaries of the NDC on Saturday said Ghana needs to be rescued immediately from the current government before the country is led into a ditch.

“There is hope for our country and I firmly believe in our collective ability as a party to lead the transformational agenda that restores decent values, revives youthful aspirations and ambitions.

“Ours will be a progressive government that provides equal opportunities for decent and sustainable livelihoods, and I am convinced that by working with Ghanaians, we shall turn Ghana’s hopelessness and gloom today to a better and brighter tomorrow”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former President also lashed out at the economic management for collapsing the country’s economy with poor policies and running to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

“Literally and figuratively, the government’s economic management team has displayed grave incompetence, mismanaged Ghana’s economy, and inflicted severe hardships on Ghanaians including the elderly and the young.”

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

John Mahama also urged members of the NDC to come together for a resounding victory in 2024.

The newly elected flagbearer of the NDC also promised to meet with all the incumbent Members of Parliament who lost their slots in the party’s just-ended Parliamentary primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the affected MPs remain assets of the party and that the party will need their rich experience and resources to win the 2024 general elections.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC

NDC hit with fresh injunction ahead of May 13 presidential primaries

Allotey Jacobs

Dr. Duffuor is finished in the NDC – Allotey Jacobs

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdraws injunction suit against NDC presidential primaries

Ekow Spio Garbrah

Vote for John Mahama to be our flagbearer – Spio-Garbrah calls on NDC delegates