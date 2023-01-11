ADVERTISEMENT
Alan Kyeremanten isn’t a serious candidate; he can’t lead - Maurice Ampaw

Evans Annang

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, has described for Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten as a disappointment.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

He said the late resignation of Mr. Kyeremanten from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government shows that he’s not fit to lead.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Maurice Ampaw said Alan Kyeremanten should have resigned in 2020.

According to him, Alan should have rejected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appointment of him as trade and industry minister for his second term if he is serious about becoming president of Ghana.

The lawyer added that Alan’s failure to resign earlier than he did will affect his bid to become president.

“… I like you (Alan) because you are a gentleman and someone who detests corruption and bribery… I feel uncomfortable criticising you but your resignation was long overdue.

Alan Kyerematen
Alan Kyerematen

“Alan you are not an experienced politician, I am telling you before God and Man. You should have resigned in 2020.

“You worked with your brother (Akufo-Addo) from 2016 after losing the primaries to him and you knew you were the next in line to lead the party. You should have organized a press conference in 2020 stating that you were no longer going to serve Akufo-Addo because you are the next in line to lead the party,” he said in Twi.

He added that Alan’s failure to resign earlier is one of the reasons why his rivals for the NPP flagbearership, including Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have gained some prominence, despite the fact that they were nowhere near Alan in the race for the position.

“You are not a politician. What you did made me realize that you are not a serious politician, you not ready to take over,” he added.

Evans Annang

