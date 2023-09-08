Alan Kyeremanten’s withdrawal is good for the NPP – Nana Akomea

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, he said “My elder brother, Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the second round of the NPP flagbearer race is good news. It is something I was expecting, and now I am expecting more people to withdraw from the race.”

Asked by the host of the show, Osei Bonsu [Alias OB], whether he expects Mr. Kyerematen and his supporters to throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia, Nana Akomea responded in the affirmative.

“I think so. Once you take the lead, you are the one everyone wants to associate with. Everybody likes a winning team. So, we will speak with Alan and his supporters to come and join us. The reason why I said I expect all the others to withdraw from the race is that, the party has clearly shown where its heart is. If in an election of 10 contestants, the vote of nine people cannot even match the half of what one person got, then it is really clear where the party’s heart is so what is the need for the contest?” he quizzed.

And that’s how the NPP behaves. When it decides on where it wants to go, it is very clear. So once the party decides there’s nothing anyone can do. With how the results went on August 26, if I was among the race I would have withdrawn, and that’s why I am not surprised Alan pulled out” he noted.

Mr. Kyeremanten announced his withdrawal from the second round of the presidential race on Tuesday, September 5, citing electoral irregularities, unfair treatment and bias during the super delegates’ conference where he shockingly emerged third.