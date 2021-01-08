Bagbin has been in Parliament since the advent of the 4th Republic and has served virtually in all positions available in the House.

Bagbin was born September 24, 1957, and was the former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo.

He was the Minister for Health in the Ghana government from January 2012 until February 2013 when Sherry Ayittey took over the position.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Nadowli constituency in the Upper West Region in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th parliaments.

In the first Parliament of the Fourth Republic, he was made the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Subsidiary Legislation and Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy and Member of the Committee on Local Government and Rural Development.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

In the second Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Bagbin was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs with oversight responsibilities for the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Electoral Commission, National Commission on Civic Education, Office of Parliament and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Alban Bagbin was educated at Wa Secondary School and Tamale Secondary School.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law at Makola in Accra after which he was called to the bar in 1982.

Bagbin also earned an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

After law school, he worked in the private sector as an attorney, rising to become a partner in the Akyem Chambers, a law firm of legal practitioners, consultants, and notaries public.

He was first elected into Parliament during the 1992 Ghanaian General Elections. He represented the Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region.

Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries.

He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills.

He was also the Majority leader of Parliament under President John Mahama's tenure of office, he succeeded Benjamin Kunbuor, who was appointed as the Minister of Defense.

He also served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from January 2017 to January 2021.

He did not run again for Parliament in the 2020 elections.

He is currently the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.[19] He was sworn in on January 7, 2021, after a well-drawn out contest, after he was nominated by the Ghanaian Members of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC.

He won with 138 votes beating the incumbent, Mike Oquaye who polled 135 votes.